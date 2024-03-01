Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.72

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.72 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.73). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.73), with a volume of 0 shares.

Polymetal International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.92, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.94.

About Polymetal International

(Get Free Report)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.