Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
Primoris Services Stock Performance
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
