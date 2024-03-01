Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

