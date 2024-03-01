Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 29.61% of Principal Value ETF worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PY stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

