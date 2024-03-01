ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.96

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $7.11. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 22,679,289 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 82.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 144.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $4,458,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

