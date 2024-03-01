Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SES)

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

SES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

