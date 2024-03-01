Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.