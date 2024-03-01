Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 256,931 shares changing hands.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2. The company has a market cap of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

