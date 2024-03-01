RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jonestrading decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

RE/MAX Stock Up 4.4 %

RE/MAX stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

