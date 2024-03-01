Reid Hoffman Sells 592,249 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.06. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 450,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 350,267 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,818,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 2,107,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

