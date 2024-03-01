Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director Sells $12,918,000.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

James Donald Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38.

On Thursday, November 30th, James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.3 %

RS stock opened at $320.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.