Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares.

Get Renegade Gold alerts:

Renegade Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Russell Starr sold 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$60,143.00. Insiders have sold a total of 539,650 shares of company stock valued at $236,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Featured Stories

