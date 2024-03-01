Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

