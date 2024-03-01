Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,575 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE USPH opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.