Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.71 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 11.81 ($0.15). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 11.53 ($0.15), with a volume of 847,248 shares traded.
Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
