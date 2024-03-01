Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,561,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $123.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.