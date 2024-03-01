Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Royal Gold worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.63 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

