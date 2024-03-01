Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $56.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 3.2 %

RYAN opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.