Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to Market Perform

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Stellantis by 70.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 293,737 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 51.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 434,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 140.1% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,583 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.