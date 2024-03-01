Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $39.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.2 %

SEE stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

