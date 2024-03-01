Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.15

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.15 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.63). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 235,138 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.15. The company has a market capitalization of £37.68 million, a P/E ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

