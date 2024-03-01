Sherri R. Luther Sells 23,006 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

