Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

FOUR opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

