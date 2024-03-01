Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Grows By 79.5%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
About Bluestone Resources
