Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Grows By 79.5%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About Bluestone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.