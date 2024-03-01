Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Declines By 42.9%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUCKW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

