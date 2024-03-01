Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Expands By 79.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

