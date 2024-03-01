Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Decreases By 43.1%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIDU opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.16.

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sidus Space in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.