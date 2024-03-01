Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 43.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

