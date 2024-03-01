Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 2.2 %
SBSW opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
