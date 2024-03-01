Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSW opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

