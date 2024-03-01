Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $144.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

NYSE SNOW opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

