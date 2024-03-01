Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.
Solid Power Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $813,750 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.