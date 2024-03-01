Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $813,750 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

