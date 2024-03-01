Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

SPMYY stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

