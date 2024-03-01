Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.44

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.44 and traded as high as C$50.39. Sprott shares last traded at C$50.17, with a volume of 19,328 shares.

SII has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

