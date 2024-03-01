StockNews.com Downgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Celestica stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $41,565,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,257 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

