StockNews.com Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.45. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $255.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

