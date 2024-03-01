StockNews.com Downgrades Orion (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Get Orion alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orion

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Orion has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 121.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.