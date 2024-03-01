StockNews.com Upgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to “Buy”

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $216.57 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $217.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

