StockNews.com Upgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Hold

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $908.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

