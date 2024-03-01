StockNews.com Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

