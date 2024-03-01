StockNews.com Upgrades Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) to Buy

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.6 %

Lindsay stock opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

