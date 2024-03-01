Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Teradata worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teradata by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

