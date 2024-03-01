Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradata worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $41,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $48,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 488,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.