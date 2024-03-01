Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the period.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $65.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

