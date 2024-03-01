TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of TGTX opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 190.9% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 183.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 554,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

