The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $141.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

