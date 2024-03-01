The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ INTG opened at $23.40 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The InterGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The InterGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in The InterGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The InterGroup by 133.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

