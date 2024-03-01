Thomas W. Powell Sells 10,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $187.74.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

