Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $135.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

