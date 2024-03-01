Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares trading hands.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile
Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.
