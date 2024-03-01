Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Twin Disc worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 373,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 116,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Twin Disc by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $15.59 on Friday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

