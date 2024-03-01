UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.